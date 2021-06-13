WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Busch Gardens' Summer Nights is back starting June 25. For 35 nights, you can stay late and enjoy world-class coasters, electrifying entertainment throughout the park and more with extended hours and expanded offerings.

On weekends and select dates, guests can jam to the sounds of new live concerts by famous artists from an array of genres. Then, look to the sky for nightly fireworks and the pulse-pounding dynamic laser lights show Spark!® featuring pyrotechnics, party starters and a one-of-a-kind Electric Dance Mix!

Below are details on some of the new event experiences you can enjoy during Summer Nights:

Live Summer Concert Series:

The summer of epic live music is here at Busch Gardens. Top artists from a diverse collection of genres and decades will take the stage LIVE on select nights at the outdoor Royal Palace Theater. From Country, to R&B and Classic Rock, to Christian and Pop there will be tunes that turn up the fun for all and get guests singing this summer.

NEW! Nightly Fireworks:

Choose the picture-perfect viewing spot for a dazzling fireworks show that will serve as an impeccable end to your Busch Gardens Williamsburg day. With bright colors bursting at every moment, this is sure to be a hit for everyone.

NEW! Seasonal Summer Menu:

From the talented culinary artists behind the Food & Wine Festival, taste the inspired new seasonal summer treats! Guests will discover all new snack options, decadent sweet treats and more throughout the park. Adults 21+ can indulge in NEW summer cocktails or refreshing non-alcoholic drinks that are equally beautiful and satisfying for the perfect end to a summer night.

NEW! Open-air block parties throughout the park:

As the sun goes down, electric summer vibes amp up throughout the park with DJs, dancing, seasonal eats and special entertainment.

In addition to the new events, more fan-favorite summer experiences return this season. Those include:

Award-winning “Celtic Fyre” Irish dance show returns:

Starting July 2, the Abbey Stone Theater will once again be home to “Celtic Fyre," the foot stomping, toe-tapping Irish dance celebration, including late shows on select dates for Summer Nights.

Back by popular demand! Spark! Presented by Coca-Cola:

This nighttime party lights up the night with a high-energy laser lights showstopper, complete with stunning pyrotechnics, party starters and a one-of-a-kind pulse-pounding electric dance mix.

You can also keep the party going all summer long and visit again and again with a Busch Gardens Fun Card. For $99.99, the Fun Card get guests unlimited access through September 12, so you can visit again and experience great events like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend, Summer Nights and Bier Fest.

Guests can upgrade to a Membership to enjoy the perks they want most throughout 2021. Members receive 12 months of visits with benefits including free parking, up to six free guest tickets and up to 50% savings on merchandise, Quick Queue and more. Visit the park's official website for more information, reservations and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards or Memberships.

Click here to learn more about Busch Garden's health and safety guidelines.