User Generated Content Terms of Use

By submitting any photo(s) and/or video(s) (collectively referred to as the “Content”), I attest that I am the creator and owner of the Content, including all copyright and other rights in the Content. I authorize Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”) to use, edit, reproduce, distribute, publicly display, share, and/or transmit the Content worldwide, in perpetuity, and without restriction, including without limitation television broadcasts, digital/websites, social media, printed publication, promotions, commercial uses, and by or on any other media source or platform whether now existing or later devised, whether owned or operated by Scripps, Scripps’ parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies, or third parties (collectively, the “Scripps Parties”) for their further use, distribution, public display, and transmission. I understand that I will not be compensated under any circumstance for providing Content to Scripps or for any use of the Content by the Scripps Parties. I waive any right to inspect and/or approve such use of the Content. I have received written permission to submit the Content for use by the Scripps Parties from any recognizable individuals that may appear in the Content. I attest that the Scripps Parties’ use of the Content will not infringe on any third party’s intellectual property rights. I release, discharge, and agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Scripps Parties from any and all liability, loss, damage (including consequential damages), costs, loss of services, claims, including without limitation attorney’s fees, arising from or related to the Scripps Parties’ use of the Content. I understand and agree that Scripps is under no obligation to use the Content. I represent that I am at least 18 years of age and am fully competent to provide this permission and to make these representations.