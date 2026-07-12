Bar Fights Fighting Championship Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Bar Fights Fighting Championship Contest ("Contest") begins on Friday, July 10, 2026 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET ("Promotion Period"). The time will be determined by Sponsor's timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Contest. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time ("ET") unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Virginia in the following counties: Amelia, Brunswick, Buckingham, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Orange, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond, Sussex, Richmond-Ind, and the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties and cities. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVR and Bar Fights Fighting Championship (collectively, "Sponsor"), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Contest (collectively, the "Sponsor Affiliates") and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering, entrants release Facebook from any and all liability arising from or related to this Contest. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to Sponsor, not to Facebook.

TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, visit the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and comment "Bar Fights" on the official Contest post. A link to the Contest post can also be found at WTVR.com/Contests. All information you provide must be truthful, accurate, and complete.

Limit one entry per person, per Facebook account, and per household address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, or misdirected entries or entries not received. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the comment. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

WINNER SELECTION:

One (1) winner will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Promotion Period. The drawing will take place on or about Thursday, July 16, 2026. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person and per household address.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES:

On or about Thursday, July 16, 2026, Sponsor will announce the winner's name publicly on social media and will also attempt to notify the potential winner via Facebook direct message. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond within 24 hours of the initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified and the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible, non-winning entries. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings for the prize, time permitting. The potential prize winner may be required to provide confirmation that he or she is the owner of the relevant Facebook account. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor's sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize.

PRIZE:

One (1) winner will receive two (2) VIP Stage Seats to the Bar Fights Fighting Championship event on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the Cultural Center of India, Chester, Virginia. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. ET. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. ET (Approximate Retail Value: $500). Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with a prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prizes are awarded "AS IS."

Winner must be able to pick up tickets locally. Specific pickup details will be provided upon winner notification. Winner must be 18 years of age or older to claim and use the prize. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any costs associated with prize acceptance or use not specifically listed herein, including but not limited to transportation to and from the event.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees, and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. An IRS Form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING:

Submission of an entry in the Contest constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant's name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium in connection with the Contest, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION:

By entering this Contest, you agree to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents, and assigns (the "Released Parties") from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Contest (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Contest; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant's involvement with the Contest; any malfunction, error, or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering, or announcement of any prize or winner), or any Contest-related activities, and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder. The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Contest or attendance at the event.

OTHER TERMS:

Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Contest, whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person's computer or mobile device related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the Contest, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user's ability to participate in the Contest whether caused by computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Contest or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Contest; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Contest as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will pick the winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Contest post. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Contest if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Contest; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION:

EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS CONTEST, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Contest. All participants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY:

If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST:

For the winner's name, available after the close of the Promotion Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Bar Fights Fighting Championship Contest Winner's List, WTVR CBS 6, 3301 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23230. Requests must be received within 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVR, 3301 W. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23230; Bar Fights Fighting Championship.