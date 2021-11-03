Watch

These were the keys to Glenn Youngkin's Virginia win

AP
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters with concerns over race and education and made slight gains with suburban voters and other key groups to improve on Donald Trump’s poor showing last year and win election as Virginia governor.

That's according to a survey of voters, AP VoteCast.

The GOP businessman kept the former president at arm’s length while also working his connections to him.

And a year after Democrat Joe Biden dispatched Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points, Youngkin’s supporters were more fired up than Democrat Terry McAuliffe's — 74% of them said they were “extremely” interested in the election, compared with 63% who voted for McAuliffe.

Virginia Election Results