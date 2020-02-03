After highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, lows tonight will stay in the lower 40s.

A couple of showers will be possible on Tuesday, mostly across western VA. Morning lows will be in the lower 50s (the record “warm” low for Richmond is 51 from 1952), and afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Showers will spread across the area Wednesday as a cold front drops southward. Highs will range from the low/mid 50s across northern VA to some upper 60s near the North Carolina border.

This front will try to push back northward on Thursday, keeping showers around. Highs will be in the 50s north and northwest of Richmond, with some low/mid 60s across southeastern VA.

Showers will exit Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s Friday and the lower 50s on Saturday. Another system may bring a few showers by Saturday night or Sunday.

