Clear skies and mild temperatures on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure has settled into the region, bringing us a few days of dry and mild weather. Expect highs in the 70s today through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s.

We’ll gradually warm up next week, with highs returning to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will bring a chance for rain to the area Tuesday night, followed by slightly milder air.

Hurricane Sam is likely to become a major hurricane this weekend. The current forecast track keeps Sam northeast of the Lesser Antilles through next Tuesday. It is still too early to speculate if there will be any impact to the United States.

