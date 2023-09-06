Another hot day ahead, with the heat index in the low 100s

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will remain very hot, with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index in the low 100s. Tonight will become partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

It will stay hot Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low and mid 90s. An few storms are possible Thursday, with the Richmond Metro in a Marginal Risk (1/5) area for severe storms. There will be more scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances may linger through the weekend, with highs back in the 80s.

The tropics remain very active with Tropical Storm Lee in the central Atlantic. Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by the weekend.

