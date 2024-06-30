Heat advisory in effect, severe storms possible this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern Virginia today. Highs will reach the low and mid 90s, with some upper 90s possible. The heat index will range 100 to 108.

We will have clouds around at times today. There will be the chance of a few showers this morning, with the best chance in northern VA. Scattered storms will develop this afternoon, and turn more numerous by late afternoon into this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. The entire CBS 6 viewing area is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Due to the muggy air in place, storms will produce torrential rainfall.

Storms will exit late this evening. Lows will be in the 60s.

Monday will turn mostly sunny and a lot less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with some upper 70s possible to the northwest. Lows Monday night will range from the mid 50s northwest to the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It will turn a little hotter on Wednesday with highs around 90.

Highs will be 95-100 Thursday into next weekend. It will be muggy with a heat index over 100 possible. A few scattered storms will be around at times.

In the tropics: Hurricane Beryl will be a major hurricane as it hits the Windward Islands on Monday. The forecast track takes it into the Caribbean, with the storm near Jamaica on Wednesday. After that, the storm may move towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

Another disturbance is currently in the Bay of Campeche, and will move westward into Mexico. Another disturbance is in the eastern Atlantic. It shows a high sign of development over the next week as it moves towards the Caribbean. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Chris. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

