A hot and muggy weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with some clouds and areas of fog.

Today will be hotter and more humid with intervals of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with a heat index of 98 to 102. An isolated storm is possible, mostly across western VA.

A few scattered storms are possible overnight, mostly well north of I-64. It will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will be 100 to 108. There will be some sun with variable cloudiness. A few showers are possible in the morning, but thunderstorm chances will increase later in the day, with the best chance by evening. Storms could be strong to severe with some hail and high wind gusts.

Monday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows Monday night will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Hot and muggy weather will return for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Wednesday, and 95-100 Thursday through Saturday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl is in the central Atlantic. The forecast track has Beryl strengthening into a hurricane as it moves in the Caribbean, with the storm near Jamaica by late Wednesday. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.