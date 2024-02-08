Sunny Thursday ahead of warm weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Minor coastal flooding will continue in the eastern Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula through Thursday.

Clouds will increase a bit on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. There will be scattered showers around.

Some steadier rain will move through Saturday night through Sunday morning. Rain chances will decrease Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Another wave of steadier rain will later on Monday, and will exit early Tuesday. Highs next week will be in the 50s.

