Better Air Quality today with a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be an improvement in air quality today (Friday), as Northwest winds push a lot of the smoke out of the region. As of 4am Friday the forecast is for CODE YELLOW. We will start the day as CODE ORANGE, then improve a little each hour. The forecast AQI number is 97. CODE ORANGE stars at an index of 101.

A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon with a high between 75-80°.

The weekend is looking mostly dry. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s Saturday, and 85-90 Sunday.

A good chance of rain and storms will be around on Monday.

The pattern late this weekend and through next week supports more typical heat and humidity for this time of year.

