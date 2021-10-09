Rain chances increase for today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A system south of Cape Hatteras will stay just close enough to the Mid Atlantic coast to bring some showers this weekend. Rain chances will increase a bit as today wears on, and the best chance of rain will be areas south of I-64. Skies will remain mainly cloudy to overcast. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

The system will track to the east of Virginia on Sunday. This will keep the threat of some showers around, but the best chance of rain will be in eastern Virginia. Clouds will break for a little sun, especially west of I-95. Highs will be in the lower 70s along the coast, and 75-80 elsewhere.

A leftover shower or two is possible on Monday, mainly in eastern VA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, but a passing disturbance may cause an isolated shower in a couple of spots. Highs will be around 80.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Tropics: most of the Atlantic is quiet, but that system we are watching south of Cape Hatteras has a chance of becoming tropical or subtropical. The track will keep it east of Virginia, but it will cause increased wave heights and dangerous rip currents. It may also provide some minor flooding along the coast of the Bay during high tide cycles, with water levels up to a foot above normal.

