Showers decreasing today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The system off the Mid Atlantic coast will keep a lot of moisture in the area today. It will be mainly cloudy this morning with areas of fog and drizzle. There will be some scattered showers around today, with rain chances higher in eastern Virginia during the afternoon. Clouds will break for some sun in spots, with more breaks developing well west of I-95.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most locations, but some upper 70s will occur southwest. It will be a little breezy today, with higher gusts near the coast. Coastal flood alerts remain in effect today.

Clouds will linger on Monday, with the slight chance of a few showers. The best chance for seeing rain will be in eastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will mix with more sun on Tuesday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, mainly near the coast. Highs will be 75-80.

Drier and warmer air will be around Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will move through on Saturday with the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. It will turn less humid and much cooler behind the front. Highs will be in the 70s on Sunday and in the upper 60s next Monday. Monday morning lows will be in the 40s to around 50.

