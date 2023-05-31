Partly sunny and warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. --Expect more sunshine today with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds and a chance for drizzle will return late tonight, with a low near 60°. The area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina will move back to the west enough to keep clouds and rain chances in the area Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night, bringing us a chance for showers and storms followed by cooler weather on Sunday. Seasonably warm and dry weather is expected next Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

