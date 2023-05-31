Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Partly sunny and warmer today

Some sunshine will return today
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 08:34:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Expect more sunshine today with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds and a chance for drizzle will return late tonight, with a low near 60°. The area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina will move back to the west enough to keep clouds and rain chances in the area Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night, bringing us a chance for showers and storms followed by cooler weather on Sunday. Seasonably warm and dry weather is expected next Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone