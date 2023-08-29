Fewer showers expected Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Areas of drizzle and fog will be present through and just after sunrise this morning . A few showers and isolated storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. High pressure will settle into the region by late this week, bringing dry and hot weather to the area over the Labor Day weekend.

Idalia should became hurricane at some point Tuesday morning with rapid strengthening expected before landfall in northwest Florida as a category 3 major hurricane. Idalia will move quickly northeast along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. On this track, Idalia would not have an impact on our weather in central Virginia.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin remains a very dangerous category 4 major hurricane. Franklin will pass between Bermuda and the U.S. and will send a large swell to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.