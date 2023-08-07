Watch Now
Monday will be very hot and muggy, with strong storm risk

Posted at 5:54 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 06:36:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a hot and very muggy day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index breaking 100 at times. A storm system will bring the threat of strong to severe storms later in the day, from late afternoon into the early evening. The severe risk is higher north and west of Richmond. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Poster image (5).jpg

Tuesday & Wednesday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will increase again later in the week, when a few more storms are possible.

