Unsettled weekend ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will break for some sun in parts of the area this afternoon. An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible, but many areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast and areas well west of I-95, and 75-80 across the metro.

A system off the Mid Atlantic coast will be close enough over the weekend to bring some showers at times. Rain chances will be higher south of I-64 on Saturday, and east of I-95 on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A leftover shower is possible on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Much of next week will be dry with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

