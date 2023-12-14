Sunshine stays in Central Virginia but the cold remains

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny, cold and very dry. High Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will stay dry with a cloud/sun mix through Saturday. Another big storm system will spread rain into the region Sunday into Monday. While it will not produce as much rain as last weekend's storm, there is the potential for near or a little above an inch of rain as well as gusty winds and coastal flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week appears dry and seasonably cool.

