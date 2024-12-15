Varina falls in Class 4 title game to Phoebus 23-6

Lynchburg, Va - Phoebus running back Davion Roberts carried 26 times for 168 yards and the Phantom defense smothered Varina leading to a 23-6 win in the Class 4 title game at Liberty's Williams Stadium.

Phoebus took the early lead on a 32 yard field goal by Farriss Knight, but the Blue Devils took advantage of a Sair Rex interception in the second quarter to score the game's first touchdown.

Kaleb Wyche stepped up in the pocket and found Trevon Rogers on a 32 yard TD pass to give Varina a 6-3 lead.

Just three plays later, Phoebus retook the lead for good. Maurikus Knight threw to a streaking Romier Smith on a 54 yard touchdown pass to give the Phantoms a 9-6 lead at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter Phoebus extended their lead in the fourth when Roberts ran inside the Blue Devil 5. He fumbled, but it was recovered in the end zone by lineman Markus Hopkins for a touchdown and a 16-6 lead.

Varina lost Wyche on their next possession when he scrambled, attempted to slide, but injured his knee and had to leave the game. Wyche tried to return for a play on their next possession, but was clearly limited and headed dejectedly to the sideline.

Wyche finished with 122 total yards of offense with the Blue Devils only touchdown and he was sacked twice. Varina was also penalized 13 times for 111 yards compared to only three flags on the Phantoms.

"We can't have all these penalties" said Varina head coach Marcus Lewis. "Can't give up big plays. You have to execute."

Phoebus closed out the scoring on a 13 yard run from Banks with just under 2 minutes left to extend their winning streak to 49 straight and their state title run to 4 in a row.

"I hate it for the seniors, it's their last game" Lewis said. "But our young guys looked at me and said 'Coach, we're going to be all right.'"

"When they tell me that, I know what we have coming back. We'll be here."