RICHMOND, Va. -- Getting fresh food to families who face food insecurity in ﻿Richmond food deserts.

That's what drives Molly McMahon and her nonprofit Seva Truck Richmond Foundation.

McMahon and a team of volunteers whip up delicious free meals weekly for families and the unhoused.

They source local ingredients.

"All of this lettuce [behind her] was donated by the Chesterfield Extension Cooperative. They’ve planted a garden specifically for us," she said. "Every Monday they pick greens or produce and they encourage people in the community to drop off so if people have extra that they know is going to waste they bring it to the co-op. Then the co-op brings it here."

Knowing Richmond has ranked as one of the worst food deserts in the country for a city its size has weighed on McMahon’s heart.

She knows the inevitable health issues families and children face when they lack healthy, affordable fresh fruits and veggies.

"We just sent some food out today to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls," she said. "These meals are going to the Doorways. We also team up with the Ronald McDonald House, Caritas, and Blessing Warriors for the homeless."

McMahon said she and her partners modeled their Seva Truck RVA nonprofit after a similar organization in Washington D.C. In July, they will celebrate a year of feeding the community, giving out more than 7,200 free meals.

"Incredible. It’s selfish in a sense because I get to be part of the solution, but it’s a great feeling," she said. "It’s a terrific feeling to be able to help."

Seva means selfless service. It's a mantra McMahon’s team holds dear. They are encouraged by the way community donors step in to help them keep these healthy creations going for people living in area food deserts.

"We are based on donations and we have been so amazingly surprised, but so thankful for the support we’ve had," she said. "People have been so giving and so we always take donations. They can go to Sevatruckrva.org. Also, too if people want to volunteer on that same website you can find volunteer positions and help here in the kitchen."

People can donate produce all through the summer.

McMahon's goal is to make a million salads.

She said if you know someone in need, or a family having a tough time, you can email her organization and they’ll coordinate with you to get meals to those who need them.