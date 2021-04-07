Father of 4's plea to the VEC: 'Just try to help people that really, really need help'

Watch for Bill Fitzgerald's report ahead on CBS 6 News Friday at 6 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kerwin Branch is a licensed plumber, who until the pandemic, worked steadily for 15 years.

That changed last July when the disease that has devastated the global economy caught up with his workplace.

"My job had told me that if any case of Covid happened, that it would shut the whole job down, and that's what they did," said Branch.

The out-of-work father of four young girls applied for the Virginia Employment Commission for benefits. And it worked, but just for a few weeks.

Because of sudden -- and unexplained -- “outstanding issue,” he stopped getting his benefits.

And so he waited, each week calling multiple times, each week dutifully updating his ongoing job status and job search.

I asked him about his effort to contact the VEC by telephone.

"Just like everybody else, I'd call the 1-866 number, you know, that nobody never answers," said Branch. "I filed my weekly claim, never heard anything. When I did [finally] reach someone, they couldn’t help me and it's just been a mess. It's been a mess. I understand the fact that they're overwhelmed, but people need their money. I just kept trying and kept trying and failing."

Two weeks ago we reached out to Joyce Fogg, the spokesperson for the VEC, outlining Branch's case and several others. For much of the pandemic, I and my colleagues at WTVR CBS 6 have reduced our inquiries to a very basic question: how does someone get on a list, so that they know a VEC caseworker will end the months-long torment in some cases, and figure out whether they should get benefits and if so, where they are?

Fogg has told me numerous times that the 866 number has a call-back option. But she quickly qualifies that assertion: you must call early, as close to 8 a.m. as possible. Or on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Why? because the call-back option shuts down when it gets busy.

Which, as far as we can tell, is at least 99% of the day since not a single person, among the dozens of people we've told that to, has gotten through to leave a message and be called back. Not one.

Branch agreed when I asked him if he was ever given that choice. "Never, never," he said. "You know, I follow the prompts. And once I push that #2, it automatically cuts me off, and I've never heard the call back before."

And there does not appear to be that option when you log in online.

Fogg emailed a response to my inquiry: "They will have to contact the call center. They cannot be moved to the front of the list."

When I replied that if there's a list, that's really all people want to know.

She replied: "We handle claims and issues in the order they are received. I have forwarded all of these issues to our customer service and our call center. They will be handled and contacted."

Last week, Branch got some good news after a trying six months. "They actually sent me a letter on Friday, stating that my claim had been processed," Branch said. "So now we shall wait to see what happens from there."

Branch said he is looking forward to catching up and getting something of his normal life back. "You will get so far behind, waiting on this little bit of money," he said. And I do know bills have skyrocketed. So I'm gonna' pay off some bills, that's what I'm gonna' do with it.

He also said he has a message for the VEC: "I understand that you all have had a lot of fraud cases because I've been watching the news," Branch said. "But everybody is not out here trying to scam you. Some people actually have worked, have put money into the system, and people need their money."

