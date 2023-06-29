Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The financial benefits of Charitable Giving 

Today, William R. Moore III, CPWA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® of Stratview Wealth Management visited to share his insight on the topic.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:30:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Charitable giving can have a positive impact on our bottom-line. Today, William R. Moore III, CPWA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® of Stratview Wealth Management visited to share his insight on the topic. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!