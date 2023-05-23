Legacy panning with Stratview Wealth Management 

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent Ipos/Northwestern Mutual survey of wealthy Americans shows most wealthy families are not having substantive conversations about their legacy plans. Today, William R. Moore III, CPWA®, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP® of Stratview Wealth Management visited to share his insight on legacy planning and how to start the conversation. For more information, visit their website.
