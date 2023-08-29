Join River City Roll for 2023 Richmond Brunch Weekend 

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA Brunch Weekend is September 9 & 10 and will take place across 40 local restaurants who all agree to donate a portion of weekend proceeds to pets in need at the Richmond SPCA. Brad Slemaker, Executive Chef at River City Roll stopped by to share their Grilled peach stuffed french toast with bourbon maple syrup. Join River City Roll for the kick-off event on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. then brunch weekend September 9th and 10th. For more information, visit the website.

