How RichWine adapted to launch online wine shop, delivery service amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. -- Since the onset of the pandemic, small businesses across the country have been facing challenges. From social distancing to economic shutdowns, this has been a difficult time to be a small business owner.

But that didn’t stop Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal from launching and adapting a new business in the last year. They created RichWine, an online wine retailer focused on clean crafted, delicious wines from all terroirs and regions.

Jessica Noll spoke with the entrepreneurs about their mission, modifying their business plans in real time and what’s next for RichWine.

Small businesses are resilient -- and while many have pivoted their strategies to remain in business this past year, many need support from their customers and the broader community.

BLK RVA is Richmond Region Tourism’s latest campaign to highlight and celebrate the Black cultural experience in the Richmond region.

Jessica also talked with Free Yannoh Bangura and Amy Wentz, co-chairs of BLK RVA’s Advisory Team, about how BLK RVA is helping to connect Richmond’s small businesses like RichWine with the wider community.

RichWine is located at 2601 Maury Street, Building 2 in Richmond. Click here to visit their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

BLK RVA is located at 401 N. 3rd Street in Richmond. Visit their website by clicking here. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SMALL UNITES*}