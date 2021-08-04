Bob Wiloughby’s new book, “Six Lessons For Success”

RICHMOND, Va. --Take a peek into the minds of ancient Greek philosophers, rappers, athletes, business leaders, historical figures and spiritual leaders. Our Evanne Armour sat down with author and president of Summit Media Corp, Bob Willoughby who outlined the six main takeaways from his new book, “Six Lessons for Success”. Find Bob Willoughby’s book, “Six Lessons for Success” wherever books are sold.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:59:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Take a peek into the minds of ancient Greek philosophers, rappers, athletes, business leaders, historical figures and spiritual leaders. Our Evanne Armour sat down with author and president of Summit Media Corp, Bob Willoughby who outlined the six main takeaways from his new book, “Six Lessons for Success”. Find Bob Willoughby’s book, “Six Lessons for Success” wherever books are sold.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.