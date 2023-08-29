2023 Richmond Brunch Weekend benefitting Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA Brunch Weekend is September 9 & 10 and will take place across 40 local restaurants who all agree to donate a portion of weekend proceeds to pets in need at the Richmond SPCA. Sara Woznicki, Co-Founder of RVA Brunch Weekend and Tabitha Treloar, Director of Communications of Richmond SPCA stopped by to share more about the weekend festivities. They also were joined by Pesto- a loveable pup available for adoption. Join River City Roll for the kick-off event on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. then brunch weekend September 9th and 10th. For more information, visit the website.

