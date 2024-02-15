Watch Now
Hour-by-hour look at quick-moving storm that will bring brief period of rain and snow

A system will bring some rain and snow to the area Friday night.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 17:44:41-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A quick-moving storm will pass through the region Friday night.

1.png

The chance of precipitation will increase late Friday evening. This will start as rain for the metro, and mainly snow far to the northwest.

2.png
3.png

Overnight, the colder air will push southeastward, causing the rain in the metro to mix with and change to snow. This period of snow will be brief, only an hour or two.

5.png

Precipitation will exit to the east by around daybreak Saturday.

6.png
7.png

The best chance of seeing any snowfall accumulation will be well north of I-64. In the metro, the warm and wet ground will cause the initial bit of snow to melt on contact. If the ground gets cold enough, we could a very light accumulation, mostly north of downtown.

8.png

Far northern Virginia has the best chance of three inches or more of accumulation. Higher totals will occur in the mountains in northwest Virginia.

9.png

Saturday afternoon will have some sunshine and highs in the 40s, allowing any snow accumulation to melt.

The track of this storm and the snow amounts could change, so keep track of our updates on our weather page, and 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

