Hour-by-hour look at quick-moving storm that will bring brief period of rain and snow

RICHMOND, Va. -- A quick-moving storm will pass through the region Friday night.

The chance of precipitation will increase late Friday evening. This will start as rain for the metro, and mainly snow far to the northwest.

Overnight, the colder air will push southeastward, causing the rain in the metro to mix with and change to snow. This period of snow will be brief, only an hour or two.

Precipitation will exit to the east by around daybreak Saturday.

The best chance of seeing any snowfall accumulation will be well north of I-64. In the metro, the warm and wet ground will cause the initial bit of snow to melt on contact. If the ground gets cold enough, we could a very light accumulation, mostly north of downtown.

Far northern Virginia has the best chance of three inches or more of accumulation. Higher totals will occur in the mountains in northwest Virginia.

Saturday afternoon will have some sunshine and highs in the 40s, allowing any snow accumulation to melt.

The track of this storm and the snow amounts could change, so keep track of our updates on our weather page

