TikTok raising age requirement to host livestreams

TikTok will no longer allow 16 and 17-year-old users to host livestream events on its platform.

The social media website is raising the livestreaming age to 18 in an effort to protect its younger users.

The new safeguard will go into effect on Nov. 23.

The change will affect millions of young users. Prior to Nov. 23, anyone 16 years or older, with more than 1,000 followers, is able to host a TikTok livestream.

TikTok is also creating an adults-only livestream feature. The feature is intended for hosts who believe their content is not suitable for a younger audience.

"For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18," TikTok saidin a statement. "Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults."

TikTok is one of the most popular social media websites in the world. The company says it has more than 1 billion active users worldwide.