Saturday's Powerball jackpot 2nd largest ever after no one hits on Wednesday

Saturday's Powerball drawing is now its second largest ever, reaching a projected jackpot of $800 million.

The jackpot increased after no one hit all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, which was worth $680 million.

The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 19-36-37-46-56 and a Powerball of 24.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. There have been four winning Powerball tickets sold in 2022

The Powerball jackpot has grown since a winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3.

Powerball also has prizes of $4 up to $1 million. The odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25. Powerball said that Wednesday's drawing had 1.1 million winners of smaller prizes, including six tickets that hit all five white-ball numbers, winning $1 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Saturday's jackpot is the largest Powerball has had since three winning tickets split a top prize of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Saturday's drawing will also mark the fifth largest in U.S. history as three previous Mega Millions jackpots have topped $1 billion, including one in July 2022.