One victim dies following Saturday morning shooting at Austin nightlife district

Police in Austin, Texas confirmed that one victim has died following a Saturday morning shooting at a downtown nightlife district.

The Austin Police Department said in a press release Sunday that Douglas John Kantor died of his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Kantor was one of 14 people injured in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning at the city's Sixth Street entertainment district. The Austin American-Statesman reports that the district had recently returned to "pre-pandemic" capacity, meaning thousands of people were in the area at the time.

On Saturday, the Austin Police Department said that two people were in critical condition at local hospitals. It's unclear if Kantor was one of those victims.

The Austin Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that one suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, and another suspect was still at large.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, though KXAN-TV in Austin reports that most victims appear to be innocent bystanders.