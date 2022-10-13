FDA announces Adderall shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced the U.S. is experiencing a shortage of Adderall.

Officials said at least one of the drugmakers, Teva, is experiencing manufacturing delays.

"Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers," the FDA stated.

Amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall, is approved to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

The FDA is asking doctors to look into alternative therapies for those conditions if the medication is not available in their area.

"We will continue to monitor supply and assist manufacturers with anything needed to resolve the shortage," the FDA stated.