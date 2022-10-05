Family grows pumpkin that breaks national record, weighs in at 2,554 pounds

The national record for the largest pumpkin was broken on Sunday at this year's Pumpkin Weigh-off at the Great Pumpkin Farm's Annual Fall Fest in Clarence, New York.

Williamsville, New York's Scott Andrusz brought a pumpkin that weighed a whopping 2,554 pounds. The pumpkin will be on display at the festival until October 16.

The record-setting pumpkin netted Andrusz a $5,000 payday at the festival.

Last year, the heaviest pumpkin at the festival weighed in at 1,359 pounds.

Andrusz's 2020 entry at the festival weighed in at 1,344 pounds.