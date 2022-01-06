House, Senate to mark Jan. 6 anniversary with moment of silence, prayer vigil

Lawmakers, Capitol police officers and other top officials in Washington, D.C., will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday with a series of tributes throughout the day.

Remembrance tributes at the Capitol will begin at noon ET, when lawmakers will observe a moment of silence. Around that time of day a year ago, Trump supporters began making their way toward the Capitol ahead of what would become a riot.

Later in the day, officials will hold remembrance ceremonies on the National Mall outside of the Capitol building.

A candlelight vigil will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET, led by the "We the People" coalition group. According to CNN, the group is holding the event to mark the tragic events of Jan. 6 and to call on elected leaders to pass voting rights and D.C. statehood legislation.

Finally, elected representatives and senators will participate in a prayer vigil at the Capitol steps at 5:30 p.m. ET. The lawmakers will reportedly "join in the observance of the day in prayer and music."

Following a speech from then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, disrupting the certification of the presidential election results.

Rioters broke windows, fought hand-to-hand with police officers and briefly delayed official proceedings in the Capitol.

Many of the rioters that day were fueled by false claims of widespread voter fraud — false claims that Trump and other top Republicans pushed.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the riots. Several other Capitol police officers died by suicide in the days after the attack.