Two dead, 19 injured after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people have died and 19 people have been injured after a shooting on Detroit's East Side, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive. The scene stems from a block party gone wrong early Sunday morning.

"DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor," a spokesperson for the department told 7 News Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Police have set up a three-block perimeter in the area.

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 injured in shooting on Detroit's East Side

Scene video: Police investigate after two dead, 19 injured in mass shooting

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 inured in mass shooting on city's east side

SCENE VIDEO: Police investigate after two dead, 19 injured on Detroit's east side

MSP, who is assisting the Detroit Police Department as part of the Homicide Task Force, says that there is not a suspect in custody after the incident.

"I was saddened and utterly disgusted to learn of today's early morning mass shooting on Detroit's east side, where 21 young people, average age of 19, were shot with two of them succumbing to their injuries," said city council president Mary Sheffield in a statement she posted to X. "This unspeakable tragedy is yet another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this Nation. We must chart a new course of action and I'm calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community...my heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones."

Officials say that anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.SPEAK.UP.

This is a developing situation. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story with more information as it becomes readily available.