Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
Police stage at a security fence ahead of a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
APTOPIX Capitol Breach Rally
Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 12:30:04-04

WASHINGTON — An hour before the rally for Jan. 6 defendants is set to start in Washington, few demonstrators are in place near the U.S. Capitol, vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

The permit for Saturday's protest allows 700 people, but police are concerned about violent protesters and counterprotesters.

Police are also preparing for the possibility that some demonstrators may arrive with weapons.

Persistent attempts to rewrite the narrative of the violence of Jan. 6, and the increasing volatility behind the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, have made it impossible to predict what may happen this weekend

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.