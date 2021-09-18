Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally

WASHINGTON — An hour before the rally for Jan. 6 defendants is set to start in Washington, few demonstrators are in place near the U.S. Capitol, vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

The permit for Saturday's protest allows 700 people, but police are concerned about violent protesters and counterprotesters.

Police are also preparing for the possibility that some demonstrators may arrive with weapons.

Persistent attempts to rewrite the narrative of the violence of Jan. 6, and the increasing volatility behind the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, have made it impossible to predict what may happen this weekend