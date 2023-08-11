Watch Now
Head-on crash leaves one dead near West Point

Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 11, 2023
KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A two-vehicle crash just before the West Point Mattaponi River Bridge early Friday morning left one person dead, said Virginia State Police.

It happened around 6 a.m. when two cars crashed into each other head-on in the 7100 block area of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay on WTVR.com the latest details.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

