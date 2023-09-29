Virginia family shares message to teen drivers: 'You only get one life'

LOUISA CO., Va. -- Walking through the yard of her grandmother's home in Bumpass, Va., Kayla Smith can recall the many weekends she spent there as a child playing with her cousins.

"It was just a lot of fun of us just running around and being wild and having a good time," said Smith. "There were a lot of happy memories out here underneath these trees."

One of those cousins was Chase Luck, five years younger than her, who she said was like a brother.

"When we were young, we were very close."

Now, memories and photos are all that Smith's family has of Luck as the 17-eary-old died earlier this year when a car he was a passenger in crashed on Bibb Store Rd. Looking at an array of photos, Smith and her grandmother see a young man full of promise that can no longer be realized.

"I see that he won't walk the stage at graduation and he won't go to college and he won't have a chance to play baseball anymore," said Smith. "And then I think about things like he won't be at Christmas, he won't be turning older, he won't have another birthday."

"My grandson was very friendly, very considerate of others," said Betty Luck. "Kind. He obviously loved baseball. He was very smart. He had some advanced classes. He had some plans for college and the kind of work that he wanted to do. And just a good kid. A really good, kindhearted person."

Four other teens, all 16 or 17, survived. Virginia State Police (VSP) said speed was believed to be a factor and the driver was cited for reckless driving and driving outside of passenger restrictions.

Smith said she was in disbelief at first, but was spurred to action after attending Luck's funeral.

"I remember being at the funeral service next to his casket and opening my eyes while they were praying and seeing people filming the funeral…and I remember just thinking like, 'This is what this has come to.' and I was disgusted at the moment," recalled Smith. "But then I thought about it some more and I realized, 'Well, the more people that know that this happened and know that this didn't need to happen -- that could save lives.'"

Among what she and the family have done is create a scholarship in his memory. She said the first one was awarded in the last school year and they asked applicants what the most difficult thing they ever experienced was, how they dealt with it, and how they will use those lessons going forward.

"I wanted it to be difficult. I wanted them to have to think about this," said Smith, who added she was very impressed with the entries. She said many applicants also wrote about their personal experiences with Luck, including the eventual recipient who said Luck gave him equipment for baseball tryouts (and let him keep it).

"'That will be something I will never forget,'" Smith read from the entry. "'His death has taught me not to take time for granted. You only get one life and you must value it daily.'"

Smith said she also reached out to Governor Glenn Youngkin's office and said she has been interviewed by the First Lady of Virginia's "Sisterhood Spotlight".

Her primary focus in the short term is raising awareness about the upcoming National Teen Driver Safety Week that begins on October 15 and educating teen drivers and their parents about the rules of the road for their age group. She would also like to see penalties increase for teen drivers that break their specific rules -- such as having more passengers than they are allowed.

"I've asked so many adults, 'Do you know how many minors are allowed to be in a car? Do you know what time they're not allowed to be driving at night?' And the parents don't know," said Smith. "I just wish these resources were put to the front and more accessible because I feel like a lot of people just don't consider it until something like this happens. And then you go what could have been different."

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and VSP are commending Smith's efforts.

"We offer our deepest heartfelt sympathy to the Luck family in this heartbreaking time. We are touched and honored that they chose to take a moment to highlight the importance of teen driver safety awareness. We encourage parents and teens to continue conversations around the importance of seat belts, adhering to speed limits, and focusing on the road while driving. For anyone who would like more information on how to start these conversations or for more information about the risks that teen drivers face please visit our website,” said John Saunders, Virginia DMV Director of Highway Safety.

"VSP takes teen safe driving very seriously. We partner with YOVASO and encourage teens and/or parents who may not know about the program to check it out! We would like to stress that distracted driving and texting while driving can be very dangerous. And remind parents that parents and teens should work together to set rules for adult free driving- driving is a privilege. And of course to always, always, wear your seatbelt!" said VSP public information officer Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Culpeper Division said representatives with the traffic engineering section will meet with LCHS students next week to talk about the dangers of driving.

VDOT added after the crash that killed lucked, they did a safety review of all of Route 628 from the Town of Louisa Limits to Route 613. A spokesperson said the review was completed in April.

"Recommended warning signs were installed at several curves along the corridor that did not previously have them, although the site of the crash was not identified as needing additional warning signage. Recommended signage consisted of curve warning signs with 35, 40, and 45 MPH (depending on which curve) advisory speed plaques and warning chevrons. The signs were installed at the start of May," said the spokesperson.

Smith said she hopes in the future to speak directly to students about the dangers of driving, including at her and Luck's alma mater, Louisa County High School's YOVASO program, recalling the impact she felt from speakers she heard while in school.

"I want them to know that a lot of these accidents could be avoided if there was more, in some instances, parental involvement, but, also, the teenagers need to know that these laws exist and they need to be taken seriously," said Smith. "Because you do not want to be the person that is the reason someone else's loved one does not get home at night."

Smith said while she does not consider herself to be Luck's voice, doing this work has been therapeutic for her and hopes her message can prevent future tragedy.

"I just want to save one family from having to go through what we went through. Because, I watched my entire family leave that funeral with one less person."

