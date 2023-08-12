Watch Now
Search underway for inmate wearing white gown who escaped St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico

St. Mary's Hospital
Posted at 9:38 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 09:45:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is actively searching for an inmate who escaped from a Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County.

VADOC security staff reported that inmate Naseem Roulack, 21, of Greensville Correctional Center escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Naseem Roulack

Roulack was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital. He was wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes.

The hospital was placed on lockdown at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 177 pounds and has brown eyes.

The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack. Anyone with information is urged to dial 911.

If you see Roulack, do not approach. Instead, dial 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

