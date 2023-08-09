Watch Now
Italian restaurant Sprezza moving from Shockoe to the Fan

<i>(Mike Platania photo)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
The spot adjacent to The Lombardy Market has housed five restaurants in the last 15 years.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 7:12 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 07:14:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — After a year in Shockoe Slip, an Italian eatery is heading west to a longtime Fan restaurant space. Sprezza is preparing to relocate to 203 N. Lombardy St., according to plans filed recently with the city. Initially founded as a pop-up in 2021, Sprezza opened in the former Morton’s The Steakhouse space late last year at the corner of East Canal and Virginia streets. Last week the restaurant announced on social media that it was closing in Shockoe Slip and heading to an undisclosed location in the Fan.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

