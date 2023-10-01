Girlfriend tried to save 'loving father' shot outside Henrico townhomes: 'He just shot him down'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A nurse tried to save the life of a “loving father” ambushed in the parking lot of townhomes in Henrico’s Near West End Friday night.

Two suspects knocked on a neighbor’s door at the very end of the 4103 building on Townhouse Road around 10 p.m., Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

While Henrico Police are trying to figure out a motive, the victim's girlfriend told Burkett she tried her best to save him.

WTVR Staples Mill Townhomes

The mother of their 1-year-old old child said she was looking in her car in the parking lot when her boyfriend, 30-year-old Roscoe Anderson, came outside to check on her.

"He walked out to the car and said, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I'm looking for the chapstick,’” she told Burkett. “And when we looked up, this guy was coming down the sidewalk. The same guy I seen at the end of our townhouse complex was coming down the sidewalk with a gun. And he just shot him down."

Anderson was hit multiple times.

Provided to WTVR Roscoe Anderson

His girlfriend, who said she is a nurse, started chest compressions. She thought she had a strong enough pulse, but her son’s father was in and out of consciousness.He later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

"As soon as I got to him I could hear the shooter’s feet running off," she said.

The suspects, one possibly wearing glasses and the other wearing a dark puffy jacket and a ski mask, fled on a footpath close to the townhouses off Townhouse Road in the Near West End, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Police so far have not released a motive, but sources said the attack does not appear to be random.

Provided to WTVR Roscoe Anderson and family.

"He was the loving father of a little 1-year-old, about to be 2,” she said. “My son loved his dad. He was here everyday with his son. He was a good person… He was the life of the party – biggest smile that’d light up the room.”

The victim’s girlfriend was stunned by the sudden loss.

“I just don’t understand why somebody would come and take him away like they did," she said.

WTVR

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.