Richmond woman dies after crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I - 64 Tuesday evening in Henrico County.

"The preliminary investigation reveals a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto I - 64 east from Route 250 (Broad Street) and struck a white Ford E450 bus," state police said in a statement. "The bus ran off the road to the right. The Silverado then struck a tractor trailer that was in the center lane and overturned."

The 53-year-old woman driving the bus and the 51-year-old man driving the Silverado were both taken to the the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the bus had one passenger Doris W. Hughes, 68, of Richmond.

She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injures where she later died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with pictures or video of the crash is encouraged to send them to questions@vsp.virginia.gov

