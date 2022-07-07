RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond non-profit that was founded over three decades ago to help serve the city's parks and green spaces is no more.

The Enrichmond Foundation would help smaller groups with their missions of maintaining those spaces and in recent years, became owners of two historically Black cemeteries.

However, late last month, its board of directors voted to dissolve the non-profit.

That decision has left those groups and supporters of those cemeteries in the dark and wondering what happens next.

For Brian Palmer, there's the history buried in the grounds of East End and Evergreen Cemeteries.

"Maggie Walker, of course. First woman to found a bank in the United States," Palmer, a founding member of the Friends of East End Cemetery group, said.

Now, its future is up in the air as the owner is in the process of dissolving.

"We need to know where the horizon is now. We're in the dark," Palmer said.

Online records show the properties are owned by a company called Parity LLC but the mailing address is for the Enrichmond Foundation which took over in 2017 and 2019.

In a letter obtained by CBS6, written by a lawyer helping with the process, it states the nonprofit's board voted to dissolve on June 29.

Palmer and his group have been critical of Enrichmond's management of the cemeteries, leading to them stopping actual work on the grounds. He said he has many questions, why this happened, where's the money, what's next and who's responsible.

"People are wondering, where are the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have gone into this entity in Richmond?" Palmer said.

Questions are also coming from those impacted by the other arm of Enrichmond's work.

As for over the past 30 years, the non-profit helped smaller groups by serving as an umbrella non-profit, handling their finances and allowing them to get tax-deductible donations.

"It's a huge mess," Jeffry Burden said.

Burden with Friends of Shockoe Hill Cemetery is one of them, and says right now, while the long-term impacts are unknown, at the moment, they are unable to access the funds they've raised and deposited with Enrichmond.

"It's already having an effect on future events that we were planning that we don't have access, as far as we know, to our money. It's hard to make, you know, sign agreements and do things," Burden said.

As for possible answers, the letter doesn't say why this happened but says they are working to discharge liabilities and assets to the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community facilities or a similar organization.

The lawyer is also being helped by John Mitchell who has ancestors buried in the cemetery as well and was an Enrichmond board member from 2018 to 2019.

He said he is a member once again as of the last week or so when he volunteered to handle inquiries from those smaller groups impacted and ensure the cemeteries don't fall into disrepair.

"I need to help others make sure that when it comes time for people to come in here and do the work, then you come in here and do the work," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he doesn't know why the dissolution happened or what comes next and said those answers will come from the lawyer.

CBS6 reached out to the attorney Mitchell said was helping with all of this and asked many of the same questions. We received the following statement: