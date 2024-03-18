Powhatan to hold highly anticipated school board meeting, will address alleged racist incidents

POWHATAN, Va. -- A week after its meeting was canceled because of a large turnout, the Powhatan County School Board will hold another meeting Monday night at a bigger venue following alleged racial incidents within the system.

Monday's meeting comes after last week's at a smaller venue was canceled due to a large turnout at the urging of the Powhatan NAACP.

The fire marshal instructed the board to suspend the meeting after the room was overcrowded as too many people intended the meeting.

The NAACP put out the call after a photo circulated on social media -- which allegedly showed a Powhatan High School student with a racial slur written on her arm.

Advocates were upset when the meeting was canceled and felt they were being silenced.

Over the past few days, the NAACP says it's sent letters to school and county officials.

On the school side, they are asking leaders to review policies already on the books and create a new punishment level for discrimination and hate speech incidents.

In an email sent to CBS 6, 5th District School Board Member Michele Ward called what happened abhorrent and, along with another member, is calling for a review of those policies.

They also sent a letter to the sheriff's office asking for extra security for Monday night. The sheriff's office tells CBS 6 they're addressing the group's concerns and "supports the rights of our community members to speak."

Monday afternoon, the school system said it expects a large turnout and will have an overflow room if needed.

The school system says they will conduct board business for about 15 minutes before beginning the public comment.

One item on their agenda is a recommendation by the superintendent to accept a proposal from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities to offer support to foster a welcoming school environment.

In an email sent out prior to last week's meeting, Powhatan's superintendent said they had formed a partnership with the group and they had submitted a preliminary plan.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

