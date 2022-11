POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Anderson Highway and Judes Ferry Road, according to Virginia State Police.

A pickup truck and a sedan collided around 8 a.m. State Police have not released anymore details about the victims at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.