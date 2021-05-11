Watch
Police identify woman who died from suicide following pursuit on I-95

WTVR
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 11, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified a woman who died from suicide following a pursuit on Interstate 95 on Monday.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police joined the Chesterfield County Police in the pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord. The pursuit took place on I-95 south near Willis Road.

On I-95 south near the 58-mile marker, troopers used a tire deflation device to try to end the pursuit. After running over the device, Sha’Keela I. Johnson, 27, of Henrico succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At the time, Johnson was the driver and the sole occupant of the Accord.

