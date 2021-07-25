Police: Person killed on bike was hit by SUV; stretch of Hull Street Road to remain closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a busy Chesterfield road will remain closed for at least 8 hours after a person on a bicycle was killed after being hit by an SUV early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the crash in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road at about 3:30 a.m., according to Lt. Jessica Sidell with Chesterfield Police.

"The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving westbound on Hull Street Road when it struck a subject on a bicycle," Sidell said. "The subject on the bicycle was pronounced dead on scene."

Sidell said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Westbound Hull Street Rd will remain closed between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard "for the next 8 hours," police said in an email just after 7:45 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hull Street Road is closed for west bound traffic between Turner Road and Pocoshock Boulevard due to a crash investigation. @CCPDVa @VaDOTRVA @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) July 25, 2021

Sidell said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.