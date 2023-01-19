Man who escaped police custody in West End may still be handcuffed, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a wanted man who escaped their custody in Henrico’s West End Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said that man was arrested earlier in the West End and somehow managed to escape on the way to the jail.

Those sources said he was still handcuffed when he managed to get away.

🚨Community Alert 🚨: Attention Hungary Springs Rd, Parham Rd, Staples Mill Rd corridors. HPD is on the area conducting a search for a suspect who fled police custody during transport. Multiple officers are in the area searching for an adult male, described as… — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 19, 2023

Henrico Police said multiple officers were searching along the Hungary Springs Road, Parham Road and Staples Mill Road corridors.

Officers described the person as a Black male, 25 years old with a thin mustache and short beard. He was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket with a black patch on the chest, dark pants and yellow shoes.

Police said the man is wanted on outstanding warrants.

There was a heavy police presence near Hermitage High School on Hungary Spring Road as of 7 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Henrico Police immediately 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

