Crime Insider: Man and woman found dead in New Kent County home

Posted at 10:13 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 22:15:22-05

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The New Kent Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the deaths of two individuals found dead in a New Kent home.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a family member discovered two people, a man and a woman, dead in a home in the Patriots Landing neighborhood near Route 60 in New Kent.

CBS 6 will continue to keep you updated as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

