Nearly two dozen men arrested in Chesterfield child sex sting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- 20 men were arrested in Chesterfield for allegedly soliciting sex from minors in a 48-hour sex sting with 43 felonies charged in total.

Police say the men thought they were chatting with an underage girl online, but it was a detective.

"That statute is a serious charge that carries up to 10 years in prison, if convicted,” said our legal expert Todd Stone.

One of the men is 43-year-old Jeffrey Harrell.

CBS-6 has learned he's a physician assistant at an urgent care facility in Midlothian on Stone Village Way.

Stone says his occupation and a previous complaint we uncovered from the Virginia Board of Medicine involving an alleged inappropriate relationship with a patient, could complicate things for Harrell if he's convicted on the sex sting charges.

"If he's found guilty of the offense, and it moves into the sentencing phase, everything is fair game,” said Stone. “If there's a prior complaint that's relevant, then a prosecutor will bring in witnesses and argue to a judge that the actions aggravate his sentencing."

Almost all of the men accused drove to a meet the minors at a location, according to police.

They were met by a detective instead of a teen, which police say they hope parents pay attention to.

They say discussing social media and online chatting with your children is important.

Some of these men have bonded out, while others are still locked up.

